NFL, Week 16 – Miami centra la settima vittoria consecutiva e mantiene vivo l’obiettivo playoff (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) La corsa playoff in AFC continua a farsi sempre più accesa e i Dolphins possono ancora dire la loro. Nella sfida del Monday Night contro New Orleans, Miami conquista la sua settima vittoria consecutiva, l’ottava in questa stagione, e mantiene vive le speranze di accedere alla post season. Per i Saints arriva invece l’ottavo risultato negativo stagionale, che allontana la franchigia della Louisiana dagli ultimi slot disponibili in NFC. Miami centra la settima vittoria consecutiva; com’è andata la sfida contro New Orleans? Nel 20-3 con cui i Dolphins battono i Saints si sono visti l’organizzazione e l’aggressività della difesa di Miami, ma anche i problemi dell’attacco dei Saints. ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
sowmyasofia : NFL – I risultati del weekend di Week 16 2021 - periodicodaily : NFL – I risultati del weekend di Week 16 2021 #NFL @Richruss2 -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NFL Week
F1 - Masi promuove i lavori a Miami per la realizzazione dell'impianto all'Hard Rock Stadium...Benissimo ed è fantastico il modo in cui stanno integrando lavori e impegni della stagione di NFL, ... ma poi hanno dovuto mettere tutto via per la partita prevista nel week - end. Il giorno dopo il ...
EA SPORTS Celebrates 22 Days of FIFA 22 as the Title Cements Its Place as the World's Most Popular Sports GameJohn Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. ... Utah - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AccountingExperienceManagement - - Last week's... Continua a ...
Cinque consigli di visione per week 16 NFL Huddle Magazine
Chargers don’t use COVID-19 as an excuse; the defensive struggles started long before HoustonThe Chargers’ thin secondary struggled against the Houston Texans and now they’ll be without Nasir Adderley and Chris Harris Jr. this week.
Dolphins Win Seventh Straight, Make History vs. SaintsWith its no-nonsense 20–3 win over the Saints on Monday, Miami has now won seven straight games and moved into the No. 7 seed in the AFC. In doing so, the team pulled off a feat never before seen in ...
NFL WeekSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NFL Week