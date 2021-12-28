Indian Multiplex Owners Cite ‘Irreparable Damage’ as Omicron Yellow Alert Shutters Delhi Cinemas (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Rising Omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a Yellow Alert on Tuesday. Among the businesses to be instantly affected are standalone Cinemas and Multiplexes, which have been forced to shut down again after long periods of closure over 2020 and 2021. The restrictions arrive after Delhi’s highest L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Indian Multiplex
Indian Multiplex Owners Cite ‘Irreparable Damage’ as Omicron Yellow Alert Shutters Delhi CinemasRising omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a yellow alert on Tuesday. Among the businesses to be instantly affected are standalone cinemas and ...
Cinema industry fears losses as Delhi order closure amid rising Covid casesOn Tuesday, the Delhi government ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, and theme parks in the region under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the Covid-19 positivity rate remained ...
Indian MultiplexSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Indian Multiplex