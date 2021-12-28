Quali sono le branche del web marketing?Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixUltime Blog

Rising Omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a ...

Indian Multiplex Owners Cite ‘Irreparable Damage’ as Omicron Yellow Alert Shutters Delhi Cinemas (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Rising Omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a Yellow Alert on Tuesday. Among the businesses to be instantly affected are standalone Cinemas and Multiplexes, which have been forced to shut down again after long periods of closure over 2020 and 2021. The restrictions arrive after Delhi’s highest L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Rising omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a yellow alert on Tuesday. Among the businesses to be instantly affected are standalone cinemas and ...

Cinema industry fears losses as Delhi order closure amid rising Covid cases

On Tuesday, the Delhi government ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, and theme parks in the region under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the Covid-19 positivity rate remained ...
