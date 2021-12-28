Chelsea, Mount: «Obiettivo Premier League. Possiamo farcela» (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Mason Mount, centrocampista del Chelsea, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni sull’operato di Thomas Tuchel Mason Mount, centrocampista del Chelsea, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni sull’operato di Thomas Tuchel. Le sue dichiarazioni TUCHEL – «Ha decisamente migliorato il mio gioco offensivo. In carriera non avevo mai giocato così alto come ho fatto con lui. Si tratta di entrare di più in area di rigore, essere più clinici e trovare il passaggio finale. Obiettivi? Il titolo è sempre stato il nostro Obiettivo. Vogliamo stare lassù. Più che mai in questa stagione, sentiamo di avere una grande possibilità. Possiamo sicuramente farcela. Abbiamo fiducia ma dobbiamo anche essere umili e concentrati». L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
j19lali : “Mason Mount vuole lasciare il Chelsea per problemi con Tuchel” - leorginho : @sergeeej21 su twitter i tifosi del chelsea hanno per forza un giocatore preferito che esclude gli altri... tipo a… - _wesleyxsmile : QUINDI C'È LA POSSIBILITÀ DI UN DUO MOUNT-RICE NEL CHELSEA? MAMMAAAA STO SOGNANDO NON SVEGLIATEMI - _wesleyxsmile : ora mi son rotta il cazzo della frase 'segui il Chelsea solo per Mount' ma che ne sapete voi? ok ho iniziato a tifa… - _thegod_father : mason mount è l’insigne del chelsea, appena ha un pallone fa il solito movimento di merda e tira -
Chelsea - Brighton: diretta live e risultato in tempo realeLe probabili formazioni di Chelsea - Brighton CHELSEA (3 - 4 - 2 - 1): Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Mount, Hudson - Odoi; Lukaku. Allenatore: Tuchel BRIGHTON ...
Premier League, Aston Villa - Chelsea 1 - 3: diretta live e risultato finaleAllenatore : Steven Gerrard CHELSEA (3 - 4 - 2 - 1) : Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Pulisic. Allenatore : Thomas Tuchel Dove vederla in TV e ...
From rejecting Chelsea to taking notes? Ralf Rangnick should give Man Utd the Tuchel treatmentThere are a number of fundamentals of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea that will serve new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick well.
‘We can definitely do it’ – Chelsea in with a ‘big chance’ of winning the league, claims Mason MountMason Mount believes Chelsea are in with a ‘big chance’ of winning the Premier League title, despite the recent rocky form of Thomas Tuchel ’s side. The Blues started the season strongly, but a number ...
