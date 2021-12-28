Quali sono le branche del web marketing?Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixUltime Blog

Chelsea | Mount | «Obiettivo Premier League Possiamo farcela»

Chelsea Mount
Mason Mount, centrocampista del Chelsea, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni sull'operato di Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea, Mount: «Obiettivo Premier League. Possiamo farcela» (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Mason Mount, centrocampista del Chelsea, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni sull’operato di Thomas Tuchel Mason Mount, centrocampista del Chelsea, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni sull’operato di Thomas Tuchel. Le sue dichiarazioni TUCHEL – «Ha decisamente migliorato il mio gioco offensivo. In carriera non avevo mai giocato così alto come ho fatto con lui. Si tratta di entrare di più in area di rigore, essere più clinici e trovare il passaggio finale. Obiettivi? Il titolo è sempre stato il nostro Obiettivo. Vogliamo stare lassù. Più che mai in questa stagione, sentiamo di avere una grande possibilità. Possiamo sicuramente farcela. Abbiamo fiducia ma dobbiamo anche essere umili e concentrati». L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
