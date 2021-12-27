Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

Yadea Brings Festive Spirit and Holiday Cheer to Riders with New Christmas Social Media Campaign

MUNICH, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As households around the globe celebrate the Holiday season, ...

As households around the globe celebrate the Holiday season, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has joined the festivities with its very own Christmas-themed short film. Released via Yadea's Social Media channels on the day of Christmas, the whimsical video Brings season's greetings to Yadea's global network of Riders bringing the Holiday Spirit into the era of green. In the Christmassy video, Santa can be seen around the streets and landmarks of Paris on Christmas Eve delivering gifts. Of course, for Santa, it is absolutely key not to get noticed by children, ...
Released via Yadea's social media channels on the day of Christmas, the whimsical video brings season's greetings to Yadea's global network of riders bringing the holiday spirit into the era of green.

As households around the globe celebrate the holiday season, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has joined the festivities with its very own Christmas-themed short film.

