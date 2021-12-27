Yadea Brings Festive Spirit and Holiday Cheer to Riders with New Christmas Social Media Campaign (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) MUNICH, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As households around the globe celebrate the Holiday season, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has joined the festivities with its very own Christmas-themed short film. Released via Yadea's Social Media channels on the day of Christmas, the whimsical video Brings season's greetings to Yadea's global network of Riders bringing the Holiday Spirit into the era of green. In the Christmassy video, Santa can be seen around the streets and landmarks of Paris on Christmas Eve delivering gifts. Of course, for Santa, it is absolutely key not to get noticed by children, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yadea Brings Festive Spirit and Holiday Cheer to Riders with New Christmas Social Media Campaign Released via Yadea's social media channels on the day of Christmas, the whimsical video brings season's greetings to Yadea's global network of riders bringing the holiday spirit into the era of green.
