‘First Oscar,’ Story of Russian Soldiers’ Heroism in Defense of Moscow, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) Variety has been given EXCLUSIVE access to the international Trailer (below) for World War II drama “First Oscar,” which is inspired by the true Story of the making of documentary “Moscow Strikes Back,” winner of an Oscar in 1943, the first year when documentaries had their own Academy Award. “First Oscar” is in post-production, and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
‘First OscarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘First Oscar