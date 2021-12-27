‘First Oscar | ’ Story of Russian Soldiers’ Heroism in Defense of Moscow | Debuts Trailer EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) Variety has been givenaccess to the international(below) for World War II drama “First,” which is inspired by the trueof the making of documentary “Strikes Back,” winner of anin 1943, the first year when documentaries had their own Academy Award. “First” is in post-production, and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.