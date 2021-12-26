Love is in the Air Anticipazioni 27 dicembre 2021: Eda si trasferisce da Burak (Di domenica 26 dicembre 2021) Ecco cosa rivelano le Anticipazioni della Puntata di Love is in the Air in onda su Canale5. Eda accetta l'offera di Burak e si trasferisce a casa dell'amico. Leggi su comingsoon (Di domenica 26 dicembre 2021) Ecco cosa rivelano ledella Puntata diis in the Air in onda su Canale5. Eda accetta l'offera die sia casa dell'amico.

Advertising

CIAfra73 : SerieTivu: #LoveIsInTheAir settimana dal 27 al 31 dicembre 2021 di #SenÇalKapimi · EDA CONFESSA A SERKAN CHE KIRAZ… - abcshxrry : @mikatumi Holy omdfjajsjdjjdjdjsjsjs I love this what was the lady's name - pshwastar : no non capite davvero sono disperata HE’S THE CUTEST mi fa piangere i love seonghwa so very much - LEBBY4EVER : RT @soulista: La canzone del giorno è 'The Power of Love (Extended Version)' dei Frankie Goes to Hollywood. - nunanyaskz : @viviz_the_love @strayselling Cdm kak -