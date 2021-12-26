Curry show | ma è Porter decisivo | riguarda la partita più bella del Natale Nba

Advertising

infoitsport : NBA, è ancora Steph Curry show: 46 punti contro i Grizzlies - sportli26181512 : NBA, i risultati della notte: Joel Embiid show contro Boston, vincono Utah e Golden State: Prestazione da trascinat… - SSportNetwork : #SuperSportNews! L'originale! #SerieA #Inter e #Lazio sul velluto; #Bundesliga rullo #Bayern; #PremierLeague panico… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Curry show

NbaReligion

Nella gara del Christmas Day della Nba, i Golden State Warriors superano in trasferta i Phoenix Suns per 116 - 107. Guarda gli highlights del matchPuò la periferia romana di Bastogi, dove nei palazzoni si respira l'odore pungente del, si frantumano parabrezza con la mazza da baseball e la domenica si parte per il mare con la ...e dello-...Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on ...As the third matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns was approaching, fans were anticipating for both franchises to be at full strength. However, the Warriors were undermanned as ...