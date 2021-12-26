Curry show, ma è Porter decisivo: riguarda la partita più bella del Natale Nba (Di domenica 26 dicembre 2021) Nella gara del Christmas Day della Nba, i Golden State Warriors superano in trasferta i Phoenix Suns per 116 - 107. Guarda gli highlights del matchLeggi su video.gazzetta
Curry, Warriors beat Suns 116-107 to regain top spot in NBAStephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on ...
Stephen Curry, Warriors proved why they’re in a league of their own after Suns winAs the third matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns was approaching, fans were anticipating for both franchises to be at full strength. However, the Warriors were undermanned as ...
