Sabu | “Undertaker ha fatto licenziare diversi wrestler perchè troppo stiff sul ring”

The Undertaker è indubbiamente una leggenda del pro wrestling business; la sua carriera è ...

Sabu: “Undertaker ha fatto licenziare diversi wrestler perchè troppo stiff sul ring” (Di sabato 25 dicembre 2021) The Undertaker è indubbiamente una leggenda del pro wrestling business; la sua carriera è stellare e difficilmente vedremo ancora un gimmick così longeva e di successo. In trent’anni di carriera ha sacrificato il proprio corpo per i fan salendo sul ring con i migliori wrestler in circolazione. Sabu, che si creò un nome nella ECW negli anni ’90, ha però mosso delle dure critiche verso il “Deadman” accusandolo di aver fatto terra bruciata attorno ai quei wrestler che riteneva troppo stiff arrivando a farli licenziare. “Undertaker era troppo leggero” La leggenda hardcore Sabu, ospite del podcast “Pounding The Meat” di Vinny Vegas, ha speso dure parole nei confronti di ...
The Undertaker è uno tra i nomi più importanti nell’intera storia del pro-wrestling. Ha affrontato tutti i migliori della sua epoca ed è stato per molto tempo il vero leader dello spogliatoio WWE. Que ...

