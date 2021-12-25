Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Sabu: 'Undertaker ha fatto licenziare diversi wrestler perchè troppo stiff sul ring' - - TSOWrestling : Importante accusa verso The Undertaker da parte di Sabu. Il racconto dell’ex ECW #TSOW // #TSOS -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sabu Undertaker

The Shield Of Wrestling

The Undertaker è uno tra i nomi più importanti nell’intera storia del pro-wrestling. Ha affrontato tutti i migliori della sua epoca ed è stato per molto tempo il vero leader dello spogliatoio WWE. Que ...The Undertaker will forever be regarded as a legend in the world of professional wrestling. His contributions to the business will never be forgotten as ...