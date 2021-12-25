Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

Highlights New York-Atlanta 101-87 | NBA 2021 2022 VIDEO

Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks, sfida valida per l’Eastern Conference di ...

Highlights New York-Atlanta 101-87, NBA 2021/2022 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 25 dicembre 2021) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks, sfida valida per l’Eastern Conference di NBA 2021/2022. Una partita che ha visto i padroni di casa dominare fin dai primi minuti, mentre gli ospiti hanno tenuto botta per metà partita, salvo poi cedere nella seconda parte: 101-87 il risultato finale. I Knicks quindi si rialzano dopo la sconfitta contro Washington, mentre per gli Hawks si tratta della terza sconfitta nelle ultime quattro partite giocate. Ecco quindi le immagini delle azioni salienti del match. LA CRONACA DELLA PARTITA RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE SportFace.
