Middleton show! Guarda come ha trascinato i Bucks alla vittoria

In una sfida che perde diverse star entrate nel protocollo Covid alla fine vede sorridere i Bucks. ...

In una sfida che perde diverse star entrate nel protocollo Covid alla fine vede sorridere i Bucks. Dallas fa quello che può ma non riesce a tenere il ritmo di Middleton (26 punti) e compagni. Finisce 95 - 102
Middleton show! Guarda come ha trascinato i Bucks alla vittoria

In una sfida che perde diverse star entrate nel protocollo Covid alla fine vede sorridere i Bucks. Dallas fa quello che può ma non riesce a tenere il ritmo di Middleton (26 punti) e compagni. Finisce 95 - 102: guarda gli highlights

