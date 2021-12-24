Middleton show! Guarda come ha trascinato i Bucks alla vittoria (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) In una sfida che perde diverse star entrate nel protocollo Covid alla fine vede sorridere i Bucks. Dallas fa quello che può ma non riesce a tenere il ritmo di Middleton (26 punti) e compagni. Finisce ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Middleton show! Guarda come ha trascinato i Bucks alla vittoriaIn una sfida che perde diverse star entrate nel protocollo Covid alla fine vede sorridere i Bucks. Dallas fa quello che può ma non riesce a tenere il ritmo di Middleton (26 punti) e compagni. Finisce 95 - 102: guarda gli highlights
Nba: vincono Warriors e Suns... ancora senza Antetokounmpo, i campioni in carica trovano i 72 punti combinati da Middleton (26), ... Per i texani assoluto show dalla panchina di Bates - Diop, che ne infila 30 con un clamoroso 11 su 11 ...
William, Kate e i Middleton al gran completo: concerto di Natale (in famiglia) Vanity Fair Italia
Kate Middleton to show off her musical talents for the first time at Christmas carol concertKate Middleton is set to show the world her musical talents for the first time when her special Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey airs on ITV this evening (24 December).It has just been ...
Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Teases First Public Piano Performance TonightDuchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton left fans intrigued and desperate for more after she shared a teaser of her first public piano performance this evening. Middleton is set to show off her skills as ...
