Floribama Shore's Candace Is Pregnant | Hospitalized for Complications

Floribama Shore’s
Candace Renee Rice Courtesy of Candace Renee Rice/InstagramNot how she wanted to share the news. ...

Floribama Shore’s Candace Is Pregnant, Hospitalized for Complications (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Candace Renee Rice Courtesy of Candace Renee Rice/InstagramNot how she wanted to share the news. Floribama Shore star Candace Renee Rice announced she is Pregnant — and in the hospital. Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth Read article “I didn’t want to post these yet, but unfortunately yesterday I went into pre term labor at 24 weeks. Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible. It’s wayyyy too early for him to enter,” the 28-year-old MTV star wrote alongside a series of maternity snaps on Thursday, December 23, via Instagram. “Thank you to all my friends that have called me, checked on me throughout this entire pregnancy. Thank you to my amazing ...
