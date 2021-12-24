Bollé Safety launches ProBlu eyewear line to offer vision protection from harmful blue light (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - LYON, France, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bollé Safety, the world-renowned leading manufacturer of Safety glasses and goggles, has today announced ProBlu by Bollé Safety, its new line of protective eyewear made from the most advanced blue blocker lens technology aimed at preventing vision damage from harmful blue light. The usage of digital devices with LED technologies has skyrocketed worldwide, and with this usage comes an increased exposure to blue light, which is emitted by LED screens at higher levels than naturally emitted by the sun. This has become a growing concern for health, with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
