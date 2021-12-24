Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

Bollé Safety launches ProBlu eyewear line to offer vision protection from harmful blue light

LYON, France, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollé Safety, the world-renowned leading manufacturer of

Bollé Safety launches ProBlu eyewear line to offer vision protection from harmful blue light

 Bollé Safety, the world-renowned leading manufacturer of Safety glasses and goggles, has today announced ProBlu by Bollé Safety, its new line of protective eyewear made from the most advanced blue blocker lens technology aimed at preventing vision damage from harmful blue light. The usage of digital devices with LED technologies has skyrocketed worldwide, and with this usage comes an increased exposure to blue light, which is emitted by LED screens at higher levels than naturally emitted by the sun. This has become a growing concern for health, with ...
