WWE: Natalya rompe un altro importantissimo Guinnes World Record! (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) Il wrestling femminile in casa WWE è molto cambiato nell’ultima decade. Negli anni precedenti le abilità sul ring delle lottatrici non era assolutamente tra i criteri in primo piano da tener conto, oggi invece la situazione è radicalmente cambiata. Uno dei pilastri della federazione di Stamford è proprio la canadese Natalya. E’ sotto contratto dal 2008 quindi molto prima che la Womens Revolution fosse iniziata. Nei mesi scorsi ha battuto il record di presenze ai PPV e numero di match disputati nella divisione femminile ma stando a delle statistiche aggiornate al 26 novembre, Nattie ha battuto un altro importantissimo record. L’ufficialità She's made the most PPV appearances and had the most matches for a female in WWE history…Now, we've also confirmed that @NatbyNature has the most WWE wins in a career (female) with 641 ...Leggi su zonawrestling
