I 5 Seconds Of Summer denunciati da ex società di gestione per una violazione da 2,5 milioni di dollari (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) I 5 Seconds Of Summer denunciati dalla loro ex società di gestione. È quanto riporta Billboard in possesso dei documenti del tribunale della Suprema Corte della California. A citare in giudizio la band australiana di Luke Hemmings è la società YM&U Group, che al quartetto e al manager Benjamin Evans contesta un danno che ammonta a 2,5 milioni di dollari. Secondo Billboard, la band australiana è stata citata in giudizio per violazione del contratto. Secondo la società denunciante, i 5 Seconds Of Summer e Benjamin Evans avrebbero rifiutato di pagare le commissioni legalmente spettanti alla YM&U Group in merito a “molteplici affari redditizi” di cui la società ...Leggi su optimagazine
Ermal Meta, che - decimo - si lascia alle spalle gli One Direction (undicesimi), Lady Gaga (dodicesima), Little Mix (tredicesima), 5 Seconds of Summer (quattordicesimi) e Justin Bieber
I 5 Seconds Of Summer denunciati da ex società di gestione per una violazione da 2,5 milioni di dollari OptiMagazine
5 Seconds of Summer sued $2.5m by former management teamSeconds of Summer have been sued by their former management team for allegedly refusing to pay agreed commissions ...
