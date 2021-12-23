Archie’s Photo Album | Prince Harry | Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) So cute!Markle andwelcomed their first, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. “We are pleased to announce that TheirHighnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “TheirHighnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess andare both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.” That same day, the duke, 34, spoke to members of the press outside of Windsor Castle about his wife and newborn. “and myself had a ...