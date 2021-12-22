TAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicScuola : E' un errore allungare le vacanzeL'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileDenise Pipitone : Gip archivia indagineSandro Sarais : Suicida uomo accusato del femminicidio di Mihaela ...Omicron è la variante Covid-19 più diffusa : Biden esclude nuovo ...Ultime Blog

Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisors

JINAN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the ...

Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisors (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) JINAN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the international trade and investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Governor of Shandong, issued appointment letters to 19 advisors from 12 countries including the United States, the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mexico. He then engaged in comprehensive discussions with the newly-appointed advisors on the theme of "Integrating the new development pattern and promoting high-level development". The 19 advisors had submitted consulting advice reports prior to the ...
Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisors

In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC ...

