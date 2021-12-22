Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisors (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) JINAN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the international trade and investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Governor of Shandong, issued appointment letters to 19 advisors from 12 countries including the United States, the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mexico. He then engaged in comprehensive discussions with the newly-appointed advisors on the theme of "Integrating the new development pattern and promoting high-level development". The 19 advisors had submitted consulting advice reports prior to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the international trade and investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Governor of Shandong, issued appointment letters to 19 advisors from 12 countries including the United States, the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mexico. He then engaged in comprehensive discussions with the newly-appointed advisors on the theme of "Integrating the new development pattern and promoting high-level development". The 19 advisors had submitted consulting advice reports prior to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shandong hired
Shandong hired 19 international trade and investment advisorsIn the afternoon of December 21, Conference of the International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2021 was held in Ji'nan. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC ...
Hilton Head gated community plans to kill up to 30 deer. Some residents are concernedThe Palmetto Dunes gated community on Hilton Head Island plans to kill up to 30 deer between the start of January and late February as part of a legal cull. Palmetto Dunes, which is mid-island, has ...
Shandong hiredSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shandong hired