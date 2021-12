International Film Festival Rotterdam Moves Online Due to Dutch Lockdown EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) The(IFFR) will be movedin 2022 for the second consecutive year due to growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant across Europe. It’s the first major Europeanto take the virtual route in 2022. The decision comes four days after thegovernment announced that L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.