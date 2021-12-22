FP Markets Expands Offering by adding New Products (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) New Products via FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include Bonds, Commodities, Cryptocurrency CFDs and Equities. SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
FP Markets has expanded its Offering by adding new Products on the FP Markets MT4 & MT5 Platforms. Recently awarded as the 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year, FP Markets continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following Products to its wide-ranging product Offering: Bonds: Commodities: Cryptocurrency CFDs: Equities: Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "We are constantly striving to add new Products, driven by
