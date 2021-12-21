Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in Hamburg (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties, Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park, with a total rental area of 22,900 sqm on December 1, 2021. The parties initially acquired the portfolio in December 2017. Both Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park were sold to European institutional investors for undisclosed purchase prices. Federico Bianchi, Managing Director at Starwood Capital commented: "The high degree of investor interest in these properties confirms that well located and managed office assets continue to be in demand. Over the past four years, our value-add strategy for both properties was focused on securing high-calibre tenants of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties, Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park, with a total rental area of 22,900 sqm on December 1, 2021. The parties initially acquired the portfolio in December 2017. Both Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park were sold to European institutional investors for undisclosed purchase prices. Federico Bianchi, Managing Director at Starwood Capital commented: "The high degree of investor interest in these properties confirms that well located and managed office assets continue to be in demand. Over the past four years, our value-add strategy for both properties was focused on securing high-calibre tenants of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Starwood and
Futura, come s'impara il ricevimento alberghiero<
The Ritz - Carlton, South Beach Welcomes Two Iconic Changemakers To The Landmark Hotel To Celebrate Miami Art WeekThe Ritz - Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest&...
Il mercato degli hotel rivela le ultime tendenze e le prospettive di avanzamento 2021 This is Cuba
Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in HamburgFunds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties, Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park, with a total rental area ...
Starwood Capital Group: Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in HamburgFunds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties ...
Starwood andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Starwood and