L'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileDenise Pipitone : Gip archivia indagineSandro Sarais : Suicida uomo accusato del femminicidio di Mihaela ...Omicron è la variante Covid-19 più diffusa : Biden esclude nuovo ...Palermo Reddito di cittadinanza : 39 furbetti denunciatiIl Covid uccide famiglia di testimoni di Geova : nessuno vaccinatoCos’è la TV box e come funziona?LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...Ultime Blog

Starwood and CELLS sell 23 | 000 sqm of office space in Hamburg

Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in Hamburg (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties, Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park, with a total rental area of 22,900 sqm on December 1, 2021. The parties initially acquired the portfolio in December 2017. Both Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park were sold to European institutional investors for undisclosed purchase prices. Federico Bianchi, Managing Director at Starwood Capital commented: "The high degree of investor interest in these properties confirms that well located and managed office assets continue to be in demand. Over the past four years, our value-add strategy for both properties was focused on securing high-calibre tenants of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Starwood and

Futura, come s'impara il ricevimento alberghiero

<Starwood a Milano. Il successo arriva dopo il 2016 , con l 'esordio a Villa Olmi, a Firenze, al front desk. <

The Ritz - Carlton, South Beach Welcomes Two Iconic Changemakers To The Landmark Hotel To Celebrate Miami Art Week

The Ritz - Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest&...
Il mercato degli hotel rivela le ultime tendenze e le prospettive di avanzamento 2021  This is Cuba

Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in Hamburg

Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties, Sachsenkamp and Kieler Park, with a total rental area ...

Starwood Capital Group: Starwood and CELLS sell 23,000 sqm of office space in Hamburg

Funds managed and controlled by Starwood Capital Group, through a JV with operating partner CELLS Group, have sold two Hamburg office properties ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Starwood and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Starwood and Starwood CELLS sell office space