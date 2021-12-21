“In Your Face”, a Roma 30 opere dello street artist Harry Greb (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Trenta opere realizzate sui muri della Capitale formano la prima mostra personale dello street artist Harry Greb, intitolata "In Your Face", a Roma, alla Exclusive Urban Art Gallery, fino al 15 gennaio 2022. opere originali eseguite a mano su background diversi, come tela, alluminio e legno, che raccontano alcuni degli avvenimenti che hanno segnato la storia italiana più recente, secondo il punto di vista originale, diretto e irriverente dell'artista. Come Kill Pope, dipinto a pochi metri dalla Basilica di San Pietro Kill Pope, o il ritratto di Anna Magnani realizzato da Harry Greb in pieno lockdown come simbolo di resistenza.L'attrice in mascherina guarda una ...Leggi su ilfogliettone
Trenta opere realizzate sui muri della Capitale formano la prima mostra personale dello street artist Harry Greb, intitolata 'In your face', a Roma, alla Exclusive Urban Art Gallery, fino al 15 gennaio 2022. Opere originali eseguite a mano su background diversi, come tela, alluminio e legno, che raccontano alcuni degli ...
