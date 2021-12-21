Emmes Acquires Institut Dr. Schauerte, Entering Real World Evidence Market (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Company's Third Major Acquisition Expands European Presence in Germany; Adds New Electronic Data Capture Tool to Enhance Real World Evidence Research ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that it has acquired Institut Dr. Schauerte, a CRO headquartered in Munich, Germany. Founded in 1990, Institut Dr. Schauerte is a full-service, technology-oriented CRO that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-Market clinical follow-up studies. It has conducted more than 400 studies across a range of therapeutic areas. This is the third acquisition ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that it has acquired Institut Dr. Schauerte, a CRO headquartered in Munich, Germany. Founded in 1990, Institut Dr. Schauerte is a full-service, technology-oriented CRO that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-Market clinical follow-up studies. It has conducted more than 400 studies across a range of therapeutic areas. This is the third acquisition ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Emmes Acquires
Emmes Acquires Institut Dr. Schauerte, Entering Real World Evidence MarketCompany's Third Major Acquisition Expands European Presence in Germany; Adds New Electronic Data Capture Tool to Enhance Real World Evidence Research ...
Emmes AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Emmes Acquires