Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Pushing Buttons Studios Gets French Grant for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) “Girls Will Be Girls,” a female-led drama written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has received a production Grant from France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. The Grant Will cover approximately 25% of the film’s production budget. The film is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, an outfit founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
