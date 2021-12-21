Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Pushing Buttons Studios Gets French Grant for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) “Girls Will Be Girls,” a female-led drama written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has received a production Grant from France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. The Grant Will cover approximately 25% of the film’s production budget. The film is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, an outfit founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Gerard Butler star dell'action thriller Kandahar, in fase di ripresa in Arabia SauditaNel cast anche Ali Fazal e Navid Negahban. Kandahar è diretto da Ric Roman Waugh, che ha scritto la sceneggiatura con l'ex ufficiale dell'intelligence militare Mitchell LaFortune. La storia si basa ...
I film Disney in arrivo al cinema nei prossimi mesiNel cast Kenneth Branagh nei panni dell'iconico detective Hercule Poirot, insieme a un cast di sospettati che include Tom Bateman , Annette Bening , Russell Brand , Ali Fazal , Dawn French , Gal ...
