Ali Fazal | Richa Chadha’s Pushing Buttons Studios Gets French Grant for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) “GirlsBe Girls,” a female-led drama written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has received a productionfrom France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. Thecover approximately 25% of the film’s production budget. The film is produced by, an outfit founded by Indian actors AliL'articolo proviene da City Roma News.