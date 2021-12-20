Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/'sproducerCo., Ltd.ed the comeback of the Shape of Culturetwo, afeaturing Chinese world heritage project promotion through. Theis scheduled to bcast at 9 p.m. Sunday introducing another 12 world heritage projects insuch as the Central Axis of Beijing and the Grand Canal compared to 12 heritage projects in the first. In this, latest technologies such as drones and 3D animation are utilized to present the world heritage on the screen to help audience better ...