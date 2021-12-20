Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Uwant B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | China' s liquor maker Jiugui offers exclusive sponsorship to support 2nd season of a cultural variety show

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's liquor producer Jiugui liquor Co., Ltd. supported the ...

Xinhua Silk Road: China's liquor maker Jiugui offers exclusive sponsorship to support 2nd season of a cultural variety show

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

China's liquor producer Jiugui liquor Co., Ltd. supported the comeback of the Shape of Culture season two, a cultural variety show featuring Chinese world heritage project promotion through exclusive sponsorship. The show is scheduled to bRoadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday introducing another 12 world heritage projects in China such as the Central Axis of Beijing and the Grand Canal compared to 12 heritage projects in the first season. In this season, latest technologies such as drones and 3D animation are utilized to present the world heritage on the screen to help audience better ...
