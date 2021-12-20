The Northman: il trailer del nuovo film di Robert Eggers (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Il 23 aprile arriverà sugli schermi americani The Northman, il nuovo film diretto da Robert Eggers di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. The Northman, il nuovo film diretto da Robert Eggers, ha ora un trailer che regala le prime sequenze dell'atteso progetto con protagonista un cast stellare guidato da Alexanders Skarsgard. Nel video si assiste al ritorno del re dopo essere stato a lungo distante e all'attacco che cambia per sempre la vita del giovane erede al trono che promette di vendicarne la morte. Nel trailer spazio quindi a battaglie, scontri, incontri, profezie, e presenze femminili enigmatiche e affascinanti. In arrivo sugli schermi americani il 23 aprile, The ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Il 23 aprile arriverà sugli schermi americani The, ildiretto dadi cui è stato diffuso il. The, ildiretto da, ha ora unche regala le prime sequenze dell'atteso progetto con protagonista un cast stellare guidato da Alexanders Skarsgard. Nel video si assiste al ritorno del re dopo essere stato a lungo distante e all'attacco che cambia per sempre la vita del giovane erede al trono che promette di vendicarne la morte. Nelspazio quindi a battaglie, scontri, incontri, profezie, e presenze femminili enigmatiche e affascinanti. In arrivo sugli schermi americani il 23 aprile, The ...

