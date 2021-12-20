LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...EA SPORTS & FIFA 22 in prima pagina a New York, Londra e ParigiPerché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Ultime Blog

Speed Queen Laundry brings premium experience to Berlin with new store in Alexanderplatz

RIPON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen®, the global leader in vended commercial ...

zazoom
Commenta
Speed Queen Laundry brings premium experience to Berlin with new store in Alexanderplatz (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) RIPON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Speed Queen®, the global leader in vended commercial Laundry, has redefined the customer experience with stores around the globe. The brand is now bringing this premium experience to Germany with a new store in Berlin on Alexanderplatz. "Speed Queen-branded Laundromats bring a laundromat experience like no other," said Marco Treggiari, director of Speed Queen-licensed stores in Europe. "We are excited to expand this exceptionally profitable business concept to Germany. Through our more than 900 licensed stores across Europe, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Speed Queen

Desenzano, furto alla lavanderia automatica: via con 800 euro

Furto alla lavanderia self - service "Speed Queen" di via Vittorio Veneto a Desenzano del Garda, nel bresciano. Il colpo, avvenuto domenica nel primo pomeriggio, ha fruttato 800 euro al bandito solitario che, armato di cacciavite e altri ...

Zynga Launches Cornucopia of Thanksgiving Events Across Several Titles

...of the event to win valuable goodies that'll help get the most out of their farm - there's Speed ... Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells TM , High Heels! TM , Merge Dragons! TM , Merge Magic! ™, Queen ...
Un furto ad alto contenuto tecnologico: così è stata svaligiata la lavanderia  BresciaToday

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 2

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. expects to issue its fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The company expects to webcast a ...

Speed Queen Laundry brings premium experience to Berlin with new store in Alexanderplatz

Speed Queen®, the global leader in vended commercial laundry, has redefined the customer experience with stores around the globe. The brand is now bringing this premium experience to Germany with a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Speed Queen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Speed Queen Speed Queen Laundry brings premium