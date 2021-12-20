Speed Queen Laundry brings premium experience to Berlin with new store in Alexanderplatz (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) RIPON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Speed Queen®, the global leader in vended commercial Laundry, has redefined the customer experience with stores around the globe. The brand is now bringing this premium experience to Germany with a new store in Berlin on Alexanderplatz. "Speed Queen-branded Laundromats bring a laundromat experience like no other," said Marco Treggiari, director of Speed Queen-licensed stores in Europe. "We are excited to expand this exceptionally profitable business concept to Germany. Through our more than 900 licensed stores across Europe, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
