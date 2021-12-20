(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Finalmente i fan dipossono conoscere l’interodel team di League of Legends. Come avevano già capito i tifosi, l’organizzazione di esports ha voluto costruire un team che vede Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang come punto di riferimento principale. D’altronde la stagione scorsa non è stata soddisfacente, specialmente a causa della deludente eliminazione nella fase a gironi dei Mondiali 2021 (dove venivano dati per favoriti, ndr), arrivata dopo i due confortanti secondi posti conquistati sia nella Spring che nella Summer Split. Un risultato che ha convinto l’organizzazione ad apportare cambiamenti drastici. FPX LoL Division Initial Form for 2022 Season TOP: xiaolaohu JUG: Beichuan MID:ADC: Lwx ADC: jiang SUP: Hang SUP: Lele Keep faith and passion to make infinite possibilities! Fly ...

Advertising

esports247_it : LPL, FunPlus Phoenix annuncia il suo nuovo roster: confermato solo Lwx, tre giovani talenti con Gori… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LPL FunPlus

Everyeye Videogiochi

FunPlus Phoenix has announced its finalized roster for the 2022 League of Legends season, and its constructed the squad around the central AD Carry talent Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang. Lwx is also the only ...Make/Break is an LPL documentary series following the seasons of several teams, thoug hthe fourth epsidoe will feature all four LPL teams at Worlds.