LPL | FunPlus Phoenix annuncia il suo nuovo roster | confermato solo Lwx | tre giovani talenti con Gori

Finalmente i fan di FunPlus Phoenix possono conoscere l’intero roster del team di League of Legends. ...

LPL, FunPlus Phoenix annuncia il suo nuovo roster: confermato solo Lwx, tre giovani talenti con Gori (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Finalmente i fan di FunPlus Phoenix possono conoscere l’intero roster del team di League of Legends. Come avevano già capito i tifosi, l’organizzazione di esports ha voluto costruire un team che vede Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang come punto di riferimento principale. D’altronde la stagione scorsa non è stata soddisfacente, specialmente a causa della deludente eliminazione nella fase a gironi dei Mondiali 2021 (dove venivano dati per favoriti, ndr), arrivata dopo i due confortanti secondi posti conquistati sia nella Spring che nella Summer Split. Un risultato che ha convinto l’organizzazione ad apportare cambiamenti drastici. FPX LoL Division Initial Form for 2022 Season TOP: xiaolaohu JUG: Beichuan MID: Gori ADC: Lwx ADC: jiang SUP: Hang SUP: Lele Keep faith and passion to make infinite possibilities! Fly ...
FunPlus Phoenix has announced its finalized roster for the 2022 League of Legends season, and its constructed the squad around the central AD Carry talent Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang. Lwx is also the only ...

