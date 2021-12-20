Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?UWANT B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

FTR | ” Il rematch contro gli Young Bucks è inevitabile”

FTR rematch
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
FTR e Young Bucks sono presenti senza ombra di dubbio nella lista tra i migliori tag team di ...

zazoom
Commenta
FTR:” Il rematch contro gli Young Bucks è inevitabile” (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) FTR e Young Bucks sono presenti senza ombra di dubbio nella lista tra i migliori tag team di tutti i tempi. Le due coppie si sono affrontate in un vero e proprio dream match a Full Gear 2020 e ad avere la meglio furono i fratelli Jackson che proprio in quella occasione conquistarono titoli di coppia della AEW. Il desiderio dei fan è quello di poter assistere ad un altro scontro tra i due tag team, gli FTR hanno aperto a questa possibilità. Le parole di Dax Harwood e Cash Wheeler Gli FTR hanno espresso con chiarezza la loro volontà di un rematch contro gli Young Bucks ai microfoni di Barstool Rasslin’. Dax Harwood ha ricordato le incredibili emozioni provate nell’incontro di Full Gear 2020 che è immediatamente passato alla storia, Cash ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FTR rematch

Lucha Bros ed FTR si affronteranno in un 2 Out of 3 Falls titolato a Rampage  The Shield Of Wrestling

FTR Believe A Rematch With The Young Bucks Is Inevitable

AEW's FTR have spoken about their rivalry with The Young Bucks and discussed whether a rematch could happen down the line.

FTR Want To Be In The Same Conversation As Arn & Tully

AEW's FTR are definitely making a name for themselves. Since their rise got started, they are collecting accolades and epic moments in the ring like a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FTR rematch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : FTR rematch rematch contro Young Bucks inevitabile