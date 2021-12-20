FTR:” Il rematch contro gli Young Bucks è inevitabile” (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) FTR e Young Bucks sono presenti senza ombra di dubbio nella lista tra i migliori tag team di tutti i tempi. Le due coppie si sono affrontate in un vero e proprio dream match a Full Gear 2020 e ad avere la meglio furono i fratelli Jackson che proprio in quella occasione conquistarono titoli di coppia della AEW. Il desiderio dei fan è quello di poter assistere ad un altro scontro tra i due tag team, gli FTR hanno aperto a questa possibilità. Le parole di Dax Harwood e Cash Wheeler Gli FTR hanno espresso con chiarezza la loro volontà di un rematch contro gli Young Bucks ai microfoni di Barstool Rasslin’. Dax Harwood ha ricordato le incredibili emozioni provate nell’incontro di Full Gear 2020 che è immediatamente passato alla storia, Cash ...Leggi su zonawrestling
