Chiamarlo semplicemente giocattolo, è francamente riduttivo. Per due principali ordini di motivi: il

First Order Stormtrooper, il casco elettronico dei soldati di Star Wars prodotto da Hasbro è strabiliante (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Chiamarlo semplicemente giocattolo, è francamente riduttivo. Per due principali ordini di motivi: il First Order Stormtrooper, quel casco bianco che ha sempre contraddistinto gli assaltatori di Star Wars, non può essere mai una semplice maschera. E poi, stavolta, è altamente tecnologico. Hasbro produce i caschi First Order Stormtrooper di Star Wars – ComputerMagazine.itHasbro Pulse, infatti, è tornato alla carica con un altro dispositivo che ricorda la leggendaria saga di Guerre Stellari. La casa editrice statunitense, una delle tre migliori al mondo insieme a Mattel e Lego, ha rilasciato il casco Stormtrooper del Primo Ordine della ...
