Celebrity Weddings of 2021 | Stars Who’ve Tied the Knot

Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Weddings of 2021: Stars Who’ve Tied the Knot (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Even a pandemic can’t stop wedding bells from ringing. As the world slowly began to open back up in 2021 following the COVID-19 crisis, Stars were eager to exchange vows. First came Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Dear, who announced they’d eloped in Utah following a one-month engagement on January 4. Next up, Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody wed on January 9 after a two-week engagement. “I’m still in complete shock but I’m humbled and honored to introduce you to Mrs. Moody,” the bluegrass musician wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now more than ever, I am able to truly admire and appreciate everything she is. I’ve never met anyone so kind and generous to people she knows as well as complete strangers. Without even knowing it, she teaches me how to be a better person every day that I am with her. I can’t believe I got to marry my best friend … Jennifer, ...
