‘107 Mothers | ’ ‘Kapitan Volkonogov Escaped’ Among Winners at Les Arcs Film Festival

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Peter Kerekes’s “107,” a Slovak drama about women living and working in a Ukrainian prison, won the Crystal Arrow Award at the 13th edition of LesEuropean. The, which wrapped on Dec. 18, took place as an in-person event with “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius presiding over the jury which L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.