‘Tis the Season! Stars Dressed as Santa (Di domenica 19 dicembre 2021) Celebrities don’t need rosy cheeks, a white beard or a big belly (full of jelly) to look like Santa Claus. Some Stars have tried their hand at dressing up as jolly old Saint Nick for the holiday season, while others have done so for fun or for roles. Tim Allen, for one, famously portrayed Santa in 1994’s The Santa Clause, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The actor later reflected on the three-and-a-half hours it took to transform into the character with a fat suit and makeup. “I’ve since then admired Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey, of course — anybody who’s done these fat suits, there’s no way to get around how uncomfortable that is,” Allen told 20/20 in November 2017, noting that he could not be in the suit for longer than six hours because of ...
