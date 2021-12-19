Shane Thorne/Slapjack: “Mi ritiro dallo sport entertainment e ritorno al pro wrestling” (Di domenica 19 dicembre 2021) Prima di approdare a Stamford, Shane Thorne (a.k.a. Shane Haste) si è costruito un nome in giro per il mondo in federazione quali Pro wrestling NOAH, Ring of Honor e Pro wrestling Guerrilla. Nel 2015 l’approdo ad NXT insieme al suo compagno di team Nick Miller (a.k.a. Mikey Nicholls). Il loro tag team è stato ridenominato TM-61. I due australiani hanno avuto un buon stint ad NXT senza però mai riuscire a conquistare i titoli di coppia. Nel 2019 ha intrapreso la carriera in singolo entrando poi a far parte della stable Retribution. Torno al pro wrestling Shane Thorne è sbarcato nel main roster, a Raw, nel corso del 2020 entrando poi a far parte della stable Retribution assumendo il nuovo ringname di Splapjack. Come sappiamo la stable guidata ...Leggi su zonawrestling
