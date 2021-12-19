10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?LG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTWRC 10: video mostra le più belle livree del giocoCALL OF DUTY - UN EVENTO A TEMPO LIMITATO CON OFFERTE E REGALI PER ...Overwatch - Magico Inverno 2021 è arrivatoQuali sono le cause dei capillari rotti nelle gambe e come trattarli?Ultime Blog

Shane Thorne Slapjack | “Mi ritiro dallo sport entertainment e ritorno al pro wrestling”

Shane Thorne
Prima di approdare a Stamford, Shane Thorne (a.k.a. Shane Haste) si è costruito un nome in giro ...

Shane Thorne/Slapjack: “Mi ritiro dallo sport entertainment e ritorno al pro wrestling” (Di domenica 19 dicembre 2021) Prima di approdare a Stamford, Shane Thorne (a.k.a. Shane Haste) si è costruito un nome in giro per il mondo in federazione quali Pro wrestling NOAH, Ring of Honor e Pro wrestling Guerrilla. Nel 2015 l’approdo ad NXT insieme al suo compagno di team Nick Miller (a.k.a. Mikey Nicholls). Il loro tag team è stato ridenominato TM-61. I due australiani hanno avuto un buon stint ad NXT senza però mai riuscire a conquistare i titoli di coppia. Nel 2019 ha intrapreso la carriera in singolo entrando poi a far parte della stable Retribution. Torno al pro wrestling Shane Thorne è sbarcato nel main roster, a Raw, nel corso del 2020 entrando poi a far parte della stable Retribution assumendo il nuovo ringname di Splapjack. Come sappiamo la stable guidata ...
WWE, licenziati John Morrison e altri 7 atleti: ecco tutti i dettagli

Ecco l'elenco completo: John Morrison, Drake Maverick, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox e Top Dolla . Tra questi i nomi che più di tutti sorprendono per ...

WWE Draft 2021: tutti gli spostamenti della seconda notte

... oltre a Brock Lesnar, nella lista compaiono Asuka, Bayley, Eva Marie, Gran Metalik, Lacey Evans, Lince Dorado, Shane McMahon, Shane Thorne, Titus O'Neil, Elias, John Cena e The Undertaker. Dopo la ...
