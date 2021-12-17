WWE: Sami Zayn avrebbe rinnovato per 3 anni il suo contratto! (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) La notizia che in tanti stavano attendendo, sta arrivando. Secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer, Sami Zayn avrebbe rinnovato il suo accordo con la WWE per altri tre anni. La notizia è riportata anche da Wrestlinginc, il wrestler dovrebbe aver accettato una proposta triennale. Questa scelta era attesa soprattutto dopo il precedente rinnovo dell’amico Kevin Owens, avvenuta nei giorni scorsi. Nelle prossime ore scopriremo la conferma della notizia anche da tutti gli altri media americani. Intanto i fan WWE possono esultare per la conferma di un wrestler che ha spesso saputo attirare la loro attenzione, in particolare negli ultimi tempi a Smackdown. Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE: annunciati i grandi ritorni di Edge e Brock Lesnar... infatti, Kayla Braxton ha annunciato il ritorno di "The Beast", attirando l'ira di Sami Zayn che ...era stato sospeso il mese scorso per aver alzato le mani su alcuni arbitri e un producer della WWE, ...
SURVIVOR SERIES 2021/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: RAW contro Smackdown!Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati LA DUAL BATTLE ... gli indiani Jinder Mahal e Shanky ma anche Cesaro , Drew Gulak, Mansoor, R - Truth, Ricochet, Sami ...
