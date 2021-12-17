Justin Sun Appointed as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Government of Grenada has announced the appointment of Justin Sun as its new WTO Ambassador to be based in Geneva. Sun, a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sphere, is best known as the Founder of TRON, one of the world's largest and most popular blockchain platforms. Sun's interest in history, socio-political issues, and international Affairs began at a young age. Eventually, it led to him majoring in History at Peking University, where he graduated first in his class; he then pursued his M.A in Social Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania. Sun's passion for making blockchain and financial technology accessible to everyone led to the establishment of the TRON ecosystem. Grenada is a key member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Justin Sun Appointed as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
