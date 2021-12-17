GameChange Solar Announces $150 Million Preferred Stock Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. ("GameChange Solar", or "GameChange"), a leading provider of racking and tracker systems for utility scale Solar power plants, announced today that Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP"), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has made a $150 Million Investment in GameChange to support the company's Strategic development goals. GameChange Solar has grown significantly since its founding in 2012, from a regional provider of fixed tilt racking systems to a global provider of comprehensive utility ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. ("GameChange Solar", or "GameChange"), a leading provider of racking and tracker systems for utility scale Solar power plants, announced today that Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP"), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has made a $150 Million Investment in GameChange to support the company's Strategic development goals. GameChange Solar has grown significantly since its founding in 2012, from a regional provider of fixed tilt racking systems to a global provider of comprehensive utility ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GameChange Solar
GameChange Solar Announces $150 Million Preferred Stock Investment from Koch Strategic PlatformsAbout GameChange Solar GameChange Solar provides comprehensive utility and commercial scale solar mounting solutions, tracker and software to renewable developers and engineering, procurement and ...
GameChange Solar Announces $150 Million Preferred Stock Investment from Koch Strategic PlatformsAbout GameChange Solar GameChange Solar provides comprehensive utility and commercial scale solar mounting solutions, tracker and software to renewable developers and engineering, procurement and ...
Dimensioni del mercato, analisi e produttori chiave dell'inseguitore fotovoltaico ad asse singolo con prospettive 2022-2027 This is Cuba
GameChange Solar Announces $150 Million Preferred Stock Investment from Koch Strategic PlatformsNORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. ('GameChange Solar', or 'GameChange'), a leading provider of racking ...
GameChange SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GameChange Solar