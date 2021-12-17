Far Cry 6: I giocatori possono giocare con Danny TrejoFarming Simulator 22: aggiornamento gratuitoStrictly Limited presenta AaeroEA - FIFA & Madden si battono per il titolo di gioco più popolareStray Blade mostra il suo sistema di combattimentoAcer partner di Bologna Game FarmOlliOlli World: Preordini aperti!Diablo II: Resurrected arriva la patch 2.4WARZONE: IL DRIVER ANTI-CHEAT PER PC È PRONTONintendo - Indie WorldUltime Blog

GameChange Solar Announces $150 Million Preferred Stock Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. (GameChange Solar, or ...

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. ("GameChange Solar", or "GameChange"), a leading provider of racking and tracker systems for utility scale Solar power plants, announced today that Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP"), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has made a $150 Million Investment in GameChange to support the company's Strategic development goals. GameChange Solar has grown significantly since its founding in 2012, from a regional provider of fixed tilt racking systems to a global provider of comprehensive utility ...
About GameChange Solar GameChange Solar provides comprehensive utility and commercial scale solar mounting solutions, tracker and software to renewable developers and engineering, procurement and ...

About GameChange Solar GameChange Solar provides comprehensive utility and commercial scale solar mounting solutions, tracker and software to renewable developers and engineering, procurement and ...
NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar Holdings Corp. ('GameChange Solar', or 'GameChange'), a leading provider of racking ...
