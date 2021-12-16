Why Women Kill 3 ci sarà, rinnovata la serie antologica del creatore di Desperate Housewives (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) Why Women Kill 3 conquista il suo posto nel catalogo di Paramount+, il servizio di streaming di ViacomCBS: lo streamer ha annunciato il rinnovo della sua serie antologica originale per una nuova stagione. Si tratta del format creato da Marc Cherry, l’ideatore di un classico della serialità come Desperate Housewives e del meno fortunato Devious Maids. Why Women Kill 3 si aggiunge alle prime due stagioni della commedia nera al femminile, attualmente disponibili per lo streaming in esclusiva su Paramount+. La serie “esplora le intricate vite dei suoi personaggi femminili con uno stile, un fascino e un umorismo oscuro che solo Marc Cherry può fornire“, ha affermato Nicole Clemens, Presidente della divisione Paramount+ Original Scripted ...Leggi su optimagazine
