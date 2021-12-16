Shenzhen, as pilot demonstration zone, showing high attraction of investment at GIPC (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) - Shenzhen, China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At the 2021 Shenzhen Global investment Promotion Conference (GIPC) held on December 15, more than 260 projects were signed, with a total investment of more than 820 billion yuan. Fruitful results have been delivered. Shenzhen, with innovation as its signature, has accelerated the building of the pilot demonstration zone, enabling the gloomy world economy amid the epidemic, to feel the momentum of investing in China and Shenzhen. The conference featured various high-tech and international elements, such as live streaming and Extended Reality (XR) technology, as well as a promotional video full of technological and futuristic sense, bilingual host,
