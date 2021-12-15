WWE: Bayley afferma di essere la migliore amica di Austin Theory, c’è qualcosa sotto? (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Bayley ha recentemente scherzato su Austin Theory, colpevole di aver rubato la gimmick dei selfie del suo amico Tyler Breeze. A quanto pare, sembra che i due abbiano parlato martedì, e ora sono amici. Mentre Bayley ha recuperato dal suo infortunio all’ACL, si è divertita molto sui social media. L’ex campionessa, ha subito un intervento chirurgico per riparare il legamento strappato nel suo ginocchio a metà luglio. Ha dato un aggiornamento riguardo al suo stato di salute recentemente, affermando che il suo ritorno è una questione di tempo. Un’amicizia disinteressata? Recentemente, Bayley ha rivelato la sua amicizia con Austin Theory, definendola “non un’amicizia qualsiasi” anzi affermando di essere migliori ...Leggi su zonawrestling
