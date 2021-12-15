Il wrestler Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson al centro delle polemiche dopo aver ferito seriamente un arbitro (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Lo scorso sabato la federazione indipendente World Class Pro Wrestling ha tenuto un evento nella città di Irvin, Texas. Uno dei match della card vedeva affrontarsi Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson e l’ex WWE Carlito, tuttavia alla fine del match è andato in scena un segmento che sta creando grande polemica. “Hannibal”, infatti, si sarebbe spinto troppo oltre ferendo seriamente l’arbitro Lando Deltoro colpendolo ripetutamente alla testa con un punteruolo. I fan chiedono che “Hannibal” sia bandito Il wrestler Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson, nelle vesti di Blood Hunter, si è reso protagonista di un episodio che sta facendo molto discutere. I fan dopo l’accaduto stanno chiedendo che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : wrestler DevonWill Ospreay commenta il grave incidente avvenuto in WCPW The Shield Of Wrestling
Blue Jays suffer first wrestling defeatsWashington’s unbeaten dual record in boys wrestling came to an end Tuesday. The Blue Jays lost to both the host of the triangular meet, Farmington, 46-23, and to Poplar Bluff, 45-27. Washington did ...
‘Haven’t Seen That Much Blood Since Fallujah’: Ref Mauled by Crazed Pro-WrestlerLando Deltoro, a disabled vet who’d taken a step back from wrestling recently after his wife’s death, was repeatedly stabbed in the ring by the wrestler “Hannibal.” ...
wrestler DevonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : wrestler Devon