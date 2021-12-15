Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniUltime Blog

Il wrestler Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson al centro delle polemiche dopo aver ferito seriamente un arbitro (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Lo scorso sabato la federazione indipendente World Class Pro Wrestling ha tenuto un evento nella città di Irvin, Texas. Uno dei match della card vedeva affrontarsi DevonHannibalNicholson e l’ex WWE Carlito, tuttavia alla fine del match è andato in scena un segmento che sta creando grande polemica. “Hannibal”, infatti, si sarebbe spinto troppo oltre ferendo seriamente l’arbitro Lando Deltoro colpendolo ripetutamente alla testa con un punteruolo. I fan chiedono che “Hannibal” sia bandito Il wrestler DevonHannibalNicholson, nelle vesti di Blood Hunter, si è reso protagonista di un episodio che sta facendo molto discutere. I fan dopo l’accaduto stanno chiedendo che ...
Washington’s unbeaten dual record in boys wrestling came to an end Tuesday. The Blue Jays lost to both the host of the triangular meet, Farmington, 46-23, and to Poplar Bluff, 45-27. Washington did ...

‘Haven’t Seen That Much Blood Since Fallujah’: Ref Mauled by Crazed Pro-Wrestler

Lando Deltoro, a disabled vet who’d taken a step back from wrestling recently after his wife’s death, was repeatedly stabbed in the ring by the wrestler “Hannibal.” ...
