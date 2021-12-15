I Goonies: Disney+ salva la serie ispirata al film cancellata da Fox (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Disney+ ha salvato la serie che racconterà il tentativo di realizzare un remake del film I Goonies che Fox aveva cancellato dopo il pilot. Disney+ ha salvato la serie, a cui Fox aveva rinunciato dopo la realizzazione del pilot, con al centro il tentativo di un'insegnante e dei suoi alunni di girare un remake del film I Goonies. Il progetto era stato abbandonato dal network, secondo quanto riporta il sito di Variety, perché si rivolgeva a un target di età inferiore a quello a cui si rivolge abitualmente con i propri contenuti. Nel team della produzione dello show, che si intitolerà Our Time, ci sono The Donner Company e Amblin. La produttrice Clancy Collins White ha svelato che la sceneggiatrice Sarah Watson aveva ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
GioelePaglia : I Goonies: la serie sul tentativo di realizzare un remake del film passa da Fox a Disney+ - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? I Goonies: Disney+ salva la serie ispirata al film cancellata da Fox - badtasteit : #IGoonies: la serie sul tentativo di realizzare un remake del film passa da Fox a #Disney+ -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Goonies Disney+
I Goonies: Disney+ salva la serie ispirata al film cancellata da Fox... trovando un accordo con Disney+ Lo show dovrebbe raccontare la storia di un'insegnante che aiuta tre alunni a produrre un remake del loro film preferito, proprio I Goonies di Steven Spielberg , uno ...
Home Sweet Home Alone, il trailer del reboot di Mamma ho perso l'aereo con i nuovi cattivi... già pianificato tra le prossime produzioni di Walt Disney Pictures). Questa nuova storia mixa e remixa commedia, azione, suspense e trick esilaranti ( tracobbetti , per dirla con i Goonies) ai danni ...
Warner Bros. TV Lands 'Goonies' Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its 'Never Say Die' Approach (EXCLUSIVE) - afnews.info AFNews
‘The Goonies’ Re-Enactment Drama Series Finds A New Streaming Home After Getting The Boot From FoxTV has successfully found a new, and unlikely, home on Disney+ for Our Time, a drama series centered on a re-enactment of the ’80s classic The Goonies. Despite WarnerMedia having its own streaming ...
Saudi Arabia Hosts XP Music Conference as It Seeks to Become an Industry Center in Western AsiaEarlier this week, the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Conference took place over three days and nights in Riyadh, drawing hundreds of music industry professionals and artists from around ...
Goonies Disney+Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Goonies Disney+