Fire-Free | Energy Efficiency First fondamento politiche di decarbonizzazione

“Può essere utile partire dalla constatazione che nel recente dibattito sul caro bollette si sia ...

Fire-Free, Energy Efficiency First fondamento politiche di decarbonizzazione (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) “Può essere utile partire dalla constatazione che nel recente dibattito sul caro bollette si sia parlato di tutto, tranne che del ruolo dell’efficienza energetica come parte della risposta al problema. Eppure, promuovere l’investimento nell’uso più efficiente dell’energia permetterebbe di ridurne la domanda, alleviando nel tempo il costo delle misure di mitigazione di cui il governo sta discutendo. Allo stesso tempo si otterrebbe una riduzione delle emissioni”. Così il direttore di Fire Dario Di Santo nel suo intervento al webinar ‘Senza efficienza energetica non c’è decarbonizzazione: le politiche alla luce del Fit for 55 e del principio Energy Efficiency First’, organizzato dal Coordinamento Free e da Fire.   “Attraverso una visione politica ...
Fire-Free, Energy Efficiency First fondamento politiche di decarbonizzazione

