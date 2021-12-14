‘Succession’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years | Photos

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Life doesn’t always imitate art. While the Succession characters aren’t great at healthy relationships onscreen, many of the actors have happy, long-lasting romances offscreen. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on the HBO series, secretly tied the knot in February 2021. She revealed eight months later that the COVID-19 pandemic helped her realize that her best friend, comedian Dave Lawson, was her soul mate. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” the Aussie actress told Vogue Australia in October 2021. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.” While Snook is somewhat of a newlywed herself, many of her cast mates have ...