Rangers-St Johnstone 15 dicembre | ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Rangers al primo posto in classifica con 42 punti, e St. Johnstone all’ultimo con 9. E’ un testa-coda ...

Rangers-St. Johnstone (15 dicembre, ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Rangers al primo posto in classifica con 42 punti, e St. Johnstone all’ultimo con 9. E’ un testa-coda anche per quanto riguarda i gol segnati, 38 contro 9, insomma sulla carta la formazione oggi guidata da Giovanni van Bronckhorst dovrebbe fare un solo boccone di una rivale in chiara difficoltà, reduce da tre sconfitte consecutive InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
St. Johnstone-Rangers 1-2  Sky Sport

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst addresses Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent Ibrox contract situations

GIOVANNI VAN BRONCKHORST reckons Rangers will have to fend off interest in Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent as he admitted the champions will 'look into' ...

Rangers vs St Johnstone: Referee confirmed for Ibrox Premiership clash

The referee has been confirmed for Rangers vs St Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night and the Gers have never lost when he's been in charge.
