Inside Ashley Iaconetti’s Baby Shower: ‘Bachelor’ Onesies, Games, More! (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) It’s almost time! Ashley Iaconetti celebrated her Baby boy with a fun-filled Baby Shower ahead of his arrival. The Bachelor alum, 33, enjoyed a day with her friends, including fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell, in honor of her first pregnancy on Sunday, December 12, at Bottino, an Italian restaurant in New York City. Iaconetti, who announced in July that she and husband Jared Haibon are expecting their first child, showed off some of her Shower gifts via Instagram on Sunday. The fun presents included a Jonas Brothers onesie from Waddell, 36, and a navy long-sleeve onesie with “Future Bachelor” written on it. The Virginia native wore a long, teal gown as she unwrapped a variety of packages from her guests at the Baby Shower, which was sponsored by Snuggle ...Leggi su cityroma
