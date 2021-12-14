EMAAR NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS INVITE THE WORLD TO WITNESS A DAZZLING 'EVE OF WONDERS' IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021)
Theme of EMAAR New YEAR's Eve CELEBRATIONS is announced as Eve of WONDERS DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EMAAR, the UAE's globally renowned and recognised integrated real estate development company, is getting ready to ring in 2022 with a fantastic EMAAR New YEAR's Eve display that will WITNESS a fabulous firework show, choreographed to laser, lights and music. Aptly called "Eve of WONDERS", spectators across the globe are INVITEd to see a DAZZLING spectacle as EMAAR decorates DUBAI's skies with a display unlike any other. As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light & laser
