Burnley-Watford (15 dicembre, ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Il Burnley, a quota 11 punti in classifica dopo 15 partite giocate, ha la possibilità, vincendo, di superare il Watford che di punti ne ha 13 avendo giocato una gara in più. La formazione guidata di Sean Dyche ha perso solo in una delle ultime sei uscite, dalle quali ha ricavato sette punti, frutto di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Burnley Watford
Non si arresta il focolaio al Tottenham: nuova positività in prima squadra...ha (in tutto) 13 calciatori con cui lavorare Londra 15/05/2017 - Premier League / Chelsea - Watford ... dato che il club deve già recuperare due partite: quella col Burnley, rinviata a causa del ...
Premier League, le big vincono tutte. Manchester City ancora primo... Arsenal 26, Tottenham 25**, Leicester City 22, Wolverhampton 21, Brentford 20, Brighton 20*, Crystal Palace 19, Aston Villa 19, Everton 18, Leeds 16, Southampton 16, Watford 13, Burnley 11*, ...
Ranieri battuto 4-2 dal Leicester. Burnley-Tottenham rinviata per neve. Bene il City La Gazzetta dello Sport
Maxwel Cornet could miss out again as Burnley face fellow strugglers WatfordBurnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet for Wednesday’s clash with fellow Premier League strugglers Watford. The 25-year-old limped off with a thigh problem during the Clarets’ loss to Newcastle ...
Premier League predicitons: Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in goals blitzMartin Rickett Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Et ...
