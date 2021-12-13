PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announce initiation of confirmatory phase III clinical trial of Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) MADRID and DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) and partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ-GS: Jazz) today announced the initiation of a confirmatory phase III clinical trial, LAGOON, evaluating Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). The trial will measure Overall Survival (OS) as primary endpoint and Progression-Free Survival (PFS) as one of the secondary endpoints of lurbinectedin monotherapy or lurbinectedin in
