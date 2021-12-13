Korea Box Office: Low Attendance Adding Quota Issues to Cinemas’ Mounting Woes (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) South Korea’s nationwide box Office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with Quota Issues, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” a Korean-made comedy romance, floated from L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
ViacomCBS and CJ ENM Announce Global Strategic PartnershipVIAC - IR ABOUT CJ ENM CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company originated from Korea. Since 1995, ... Tony Award - winning musical Kinky Boots, record - breaking Korean box office hits Roaring ...
Global Refinery Process Chemicals Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 42429.7 Million by 2029; Market to Expand on Account of Growing ...... Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia - Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ... With an out - of - the - box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we ...
‘West Side Story’ opens below expectations at global box office amid omicron uncertaintyCredit: Comscore, all figures estimates ‘West Side Story’ disappoints with $14.9m worldwide. In the middle of last week, one box office analyst was looking for Steven Spielber ...
