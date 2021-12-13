Korea Box Office | Low Attendance Adding Quota Issues to Cinemas’ Mounting Woes

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) South’s nationwide boxdropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” an-made comedy romance, floated from L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Korea Box

Zazoom Blog

VIAC - IR ABOUT CJ ENM CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company originated from. Since 1995, ... Tony Award - winning musical Kinky Boots, record - breaking Koreanoffice hits Roaring ...... Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia - Pacific (China, India, Japan, South, ... With an out - of - the -mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we ...Credit: Comscore, all figures estimates ‘West Side Story’ disappoints with $14.9m worldwide. In the middle of last week, one box office analyst was looking for Steven Spielber ...South Korea’s nationwide box office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous ...