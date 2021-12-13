BFFs! Brittany Snow Gushes Over ‘Rare’ Bond With ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/ShutterstockAn enduring sisterhood! After working together in the 2012 comedy — and its two sequels —and her Pitch Perfectdeveloped a special friendship that’s lasted through life’s highs and lows. Aca-Awesome! ‘PitchSweetest Reunionsthe Years Read article “We’ve seen each other grow so muchsuch a long period of time, but also because so many different things happened to us: We got married, we got divorced, we’ve been through struggles, we’ve had highs and lows and we’ve really kind of changed and grown into women,” the John Tucker Must Die star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 9, while promoting her September Letters program with cofounder Jaspre Guest. ...