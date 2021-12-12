NFT Great Expectations: dalla cover dell’album di Drake (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Riprende le emoticon create per la copertina dell’album “Certified Lover Boy” di Drake NFT Great Expectations. Damien Hirst ha creato una collezione di 10mila opere digitali che rappresentano donne incinte con caratteristiche diverse. Per NFT “The currency” Hirst crea un drop “Spots” Com’è venduto NFT Great Expectations? I certificati digitali delle creazioni del grafico sono Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
NandarDaw : @cbw_nft Great @DhafinBR @d_setianusa @efull30 0x14fA805765ec188E7b63FB5c98eB07720d156872 - nash071640 : @NFT_Community99 @BinanceChaiin_ Great project ???? @eddmetal @MACHINEgg @submeobi 0x78D98D2C098e9fFf2A79E616075e648d41AdEce5 - OkunzuwaS : @kale_abe Great stuff kale 0x7F1DCdb5adBcce0e19e65ED0E3f65B6c4EA7986E @Error_23_NFT @Bullish_0n_life @nft_larry… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NFT Great
Acuity International Appoints Industry Veteran Russ Langford as Chief Growth Officer... proven results driving revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to ... Polygon Studios, nft now and Christie's Alongside 24 - Hour Sale of its First NFT Project, the RECUR ...
NFT News: Adidas, AMC, Damien Hirst e i token del MetaversoEcco la carrellata di tweet in cui descrive il tutto: Il regalo di 10.000 NFT sono della sua nuova collezione 'Great Expectations' , una serie che contiene 10.000 immagini basate sulla sua opera ...
NFT, Pranksy acquista un Banksy con link sul sito ufficiale ma è una truffa. Poi, il colpo di scena... ArtsLife
Matt Zhang on a mission to reinvent crypto for institutional investorsMatt Zhang, founder of Hivemind Capital Partners and former Citi executive, explains the biggest challenges for institutions looking to invest in cryptocurrencies.
Kyu Lee interview — Why Com2Us Holdings pivoted into blockchain gamesGamevil/Com2Us has rebranded as Com2Us Holdings and it is pivoting to making games using blockchain and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
NFT GreatSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NFT Great